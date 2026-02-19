XDS Astana Team and Laboral Kutxa–Euskadi Women’s Team announce cooperation

XDS is a sponsor of both teams, and one of the key aspects of the cooperation will be technical support through the development, testing, and improvement of bicycles and their components, as well as other technical equipment.

In addition, Laboral Kutxa–Euskadi Women’s Team will contribute to the development of women’s cycling in Kazakhstan by opening opportunities for talented Kazakh riders to compete in professional races around the world. It is planned that Kazakh riders will be able to undertake internships with Laboral Kutxa–Euskadi Women’s Team, gaining experience by competing in major professional events.

“Laboral Kutxa–Euskadi plays an important role in women’s cycling, and last year the team achieved a significant result by finishing second in the ProTeam rankings with 12 victories. This year, the team switched to X-LAB bikes from our sponsor XDS and has already secured nine wins in the first month of the new season. The technical partnership between our projects is fully justified. Moreover, this cooperation opens up great opportunities for women’s cycling in Kazakhstan — talented riders will have the chance to undertake internships with one of the best ProTeams in the world and eventually sign professional contracts,” said Alexandr Vinokurov.

As written before, XDS Astana Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race UAE Tour, which will be held from February 16 to 22, 2026.