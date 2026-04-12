XDS Astana reveals roster for Paris-Roubaix 2026
09:19, 12 April 2026
XDS Astana Team is ready for the third Monumental classic race of the season - Paris-Roubaix Hauts-de-France, which will be held today, Qazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Rider roster: Davide Ballerini, Aaron Gate, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Arjen Livyns, Alessandro Romele, Gleb Syritsa, Mike Teunissen.
Earlier, XDS Astana Team's Christian Scaroni finished third in Stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country, where victory slipped away in the final meters.