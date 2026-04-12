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    XDS Astana reveals roster for Paris-Roubaix 2026

    09:19, 12 April 2026

    XDS Astana Team is ready for the third Monumental classic race of the season - Paris-Roubaix Hauts-de-France, which will be held today, Qazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service. 

    Paris-Roubaix 2026. Rider roster
    Photo credit: ©SprintCycling

    Rider roster: Davide Ballerini, Aaron Gate, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Arjen Livyns, Alessandro Romele, Gleb Syritsa, Mike Teunissen.

    Earlier, XDS Astana Team's Christian Scaroni finished third in Stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country, where victory slipped away in the final meters.

     

    Sport Cycling Kazakhstan XDS Astana Team
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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