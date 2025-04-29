XDS Astana reveals rider roster for Tour de Romandie 2025
09:40, 29 April 2025
XDS Astana Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tour de Romandie, which will be held in Switzerland from April 29th to May 4th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Rider roster: Alberto Bettiol, Clément Champoussin, Michele Gazzoli, Sergio Higuita, Lorenzo Fortunato, Anton Kuzmin, Harold Tejada.
Sports directors: Dmitri Sedoun, Bruno Cenghialta.
