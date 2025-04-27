EN
    XDS Astana reveals roster for Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025

    10:35, 27 April 2025

    XDS Astana Team ends its Ardennes week with the fourth Monumental classic race of the season, the Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which will be held in Belgium on April 27th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service. 

    cycling
    Photo credit: ©SprintCycling

    Rider roster: Clément Champoussin, Anton Kuzmin, Nicola Conci, Ide Schelling, Christian Scaroni, Simone Velasco, Diego Ulissi.

    Sports directors: Dmitriy Fofonov, Mario Manzoni.

    It was earlier reported, XDS Astana Team will take part in the Belgian classic race Scheldeprijs, which will be held on April 9th.

