XDS Astana reveals rider roster for Renewi Tour 2025

Rider roster: Davide Ballerini, Cees Bol, Alberto Bettiol, Aaron Gate, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Max Kanter, Mike Teunissen.

Sports directors: Laurenzo Lapage, Dario Cataldo.

To note, Gleb Syritsa, the rider of XDS Astana Development Team, claimed third place in the opening stage of the Czech Tour. Another team rider Ivan Smirnov had a mechanical issue in the final kilometers and was unable to contribute to the bunch sprint.