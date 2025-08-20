XDS Astana reveals rider roster for Renewi Tour 2025
15:10, 20 August 2025
XDS Astana Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Renewi Tour, which will be held in Belgium from August 20th to 24th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Rider roster: Davide Ballerini, Cees Bol, Alberto Bettiol, Aaron Gate, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Max Kanter, Mike Teunissen.
Sports directors: Laurenzo Lapage, Dario Cataldo.
To note, Gleb Syritsa, the rider of XDS Astana Development Team, claimed third place in the opening stage of the Czech Tour. Another team rider Ivan Smirnov had a mechanical issue in the final kilometers and was unable to contribute to the bunch sprint.