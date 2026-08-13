XDS Astana reveals its roster for Arctic Race of Norway 2026
09:44, 13 August 2026
XDS Astana Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Arctic Race of Norway, which will be held from August 13th to 16th, Qazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Rider roster: Anton Kuzmin, Darren Van Bekkum, Thomas Silva, Marco Schrettl, Nikiforos Arvanitou and XDS Astana Development Team rider Artem Fofonov.
Noteworthy, XDS Astana Team rider Christian Scaroni finished second on Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne after a strong late chase in the final kilometers.