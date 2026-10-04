XDS Astana Development Team rider takes third at Il Lombardia under 23

The 177-kilometer event started and finished in Oggiono. Scalco delivered a strong performance, launching an attack before crossing the finish line in third place. His teammate Ludovico Mellano also had an impressive race, finishing fourth.

Scalco said he had been struggling with illness after the World Championships in Canada and was unable to compete at the European Championships as planned.

“I really did not want to miss the opportunity to race at Il Lombardia Under 23. Today I felt slightly better than in previous days, although my condition was still far from ideal,” he said.

He added that he had been dropped from a group of around 30 riders on the Ghisallo climb but managed to catch up with the leading group.

“With 15 kilometers to go, I attacked on a flat section and managed to get away, eventually securing a podium finish. It was completely unexpected. My condition was really poor, and this podium came thanks to my head and determination rather than my legs,” Scalco said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported XDS Astana Team rider Matteo Malucelli had claimed another victory at the Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia, winning the third stage in a bunch sprint.