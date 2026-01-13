Xabi Alonso steps down as Real Madrid head coach

The decision was announced on Monday, one day after Madrid’s 3–2 defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final held in Jeddah. In La Liga, Real Madrid currently sit second, four points behind Barcelona.

In an official statement, the club said the separation was reached by mutual agreement.

“Real Madrid C.F. announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach. Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas, as he is a legend of our club and has always represented its values,” the statement read.

Alonso, 44, succeeded Carlo Ancelotti last summer after guiding Bayer Leverkusen to the German Bundesliga title in 2024. As a player, he spent five seasons at Real Madrid.

The club confirmed that Alonso will be replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa, 42, who previously coached Real Madrid Castilla and was a former teammate of Alonso at both the Spanish national team and Liverpool.

Arbeloa now faces the task of stabilising Madrid’s campaign as the club continues to compete on multiple fronts this season.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Barcelona defeated arch-rivals Real Madrid 3–2 in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, securing a record 16th title in the competition.