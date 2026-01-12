Barcelona defeats Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup final

Barcelona reached the final after beating Athletic Club, while Real Madrid advanced by overcoming city rivals Atletico Madrid in the semifinals.

In a high profile Clasico final featuring many of world football’s leading stars, Barcelona took the lead in the 36th minute through Brazilian winger Raphinha. Real Madrid equalized in first half stoppage time when Vinicius Junior scored in the 45+2 minute.

The lead changed hands twice in quick succession. Robert Lewandowski restored Barcelona’s advantage two minutes later, before Real Madrid’s young forward Gonzalo Garcia made it 2–2 at 45+7.

The decisive moment came in the 73rd minute, when Raphinha struck from the edge of the box to beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and put Barcelona ahead for the third time.

Barcelona held firm defensively in the closing stages, containing the attacking threats of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior to see out the win.

Late in the match, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was shown a straight red card for a mistimed challenge on Mbappe, though the incident had no impact on the final result.

