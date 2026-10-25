WTO members hail Uzbekistan’s economic reforms

The event was organized by the Senate Committee on International Relations, Foreign Economic Relations, Foreign Investment and Tourism of the Oliy Majlis, together with the Office of the Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on World Trade Organization Issues. Senators, representatives of ministries and government agencies, experts from analytical centers, and media representatives attended the discussion.

Photo: UzA

During the meeting, Azizbek Urunov, the Representative of the President on World Trade Organization Issues and Uzbekistan’s Chief Negotiator for WTO Accession, provided an update on the country’s accession process, the results of international negotiations, and the sector-specific reforms being implemented as part of its efforts to join the organization.

In particular, Uzbekistan has held over 40 rounds of negotiations with foreign countries and completed negotiations with over 34 countries. More than 70 national legislative acts have been aligned with WTO requirements and international standards. Intellectual property registration procedures have been simplified to comply with WTO rules, and unnecessary export restrictions have been lifted.

WTO members have welcomed the wide-ranging reforms Uzbekistan is implementing as it transitions to a market economy.

Participants also discussed how small and medium-sized businesses can adapt to new competitive conditions, bring product quality in line with international standards, and expand access to export markets.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and the EAEU outlined steps to deepen trade and investment.