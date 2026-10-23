Uzbekistan and EAEU outline steps to deepen trade, investment

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the steady expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Economic Union within the framework of the country’s observer status.

Photo: uza.uz

Trade and investment ties with EAEU member states continue to grow steadily, while transport and logistics connectivity is strengthening.

Uzbekistan is actively participating in the Union’s key sectoral programs, including the digitalization of trade and freight transportation, the development of e-commerce, and cooperation on climate-related issues.

Four meetings of the joint working group with the Eurasian Economic Commission have been held. A roadmap on the harmonization of technical regulation systems has also been approved.

Uzbekistan has become a full member of the Eurasian Development Bank, and a portfolio of cooperative projects has been formed.

The parties agreed to hold the next joint working group meeting before the end of the year. The importance of adopting a new Cooperation Plan aimed at reducing trade barriers, deepening cooperation, and advancing the digitalization of customs and transport procedures was emphasized.

As reported earlier, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan forge stronger parliamentary ties.