WTA Queen’s Club 2025: Rybakina and Putintseva advance to doubles quarterfinal

Rybakina and Putintseva beat Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil and Cristina Bucșa of Spain 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 in the Round of 16 match.

The Kazakhstani duo is to take on Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Asia Muhammad of the U.S. in the quarterfinal.

To note, Elena Rybakina is to face today British Heather Watson, ranked 11th by the WTA, in the women's singles round of 16 match.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina has entered the top-10 in the updated WTA Doubles Rankings.