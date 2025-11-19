EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Wrestling bronze, fencing silver secured by Kazakh athletes in Riyadh

    23:16, 19 November 2025

    Kazakhstan's Sofiya Aktayeva and Zeinep Bayanova won two medals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.  

    Wrestler Zeinep Bayanova
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC

    Sofiya Aktayeva secured a silver medal in fencing, while Zeinep Bayanova claimed bronze in wrestling.

    Silver 

    Kazakhstani fencer Sofiya Aktayeva finished second in the women's foil individual event at the Games. In the final, Aktayeva had a tense bout against Alara Atmaca of Türkiye. The match concluded with a narrow score of 15:13 in favor of the Turkish athlete.

    Fencer Sofiya Aktayeva
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC

    Bronze

    In women's wrestling, Zeinep Bayanova took the bronze medal for Kazakhstan. Competing in the 53 kg division, Bayanova defeated Vatansulton Shakarshoeva of Tajikistan with a dominant score of 14:3 in the match for third place.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan achieved a historic breakthrough in the UEFA Euro U19 Championships Qualifiers.

    Kazakhstan Sport Wrestling Fencing Saudi Arabia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All