Wrestling bronze, fencing silver secured by Kazakh athletes in Riyadh

Sofiya Aktayeva secured a silver medal in fencing, while Zeinep Bayanova claimed bronze in wrestling.

Silver

Kazakhstani fencer Sofiya Aktayeva finished second in the women's foil individual event at the Games. In the final, Aktayeva had a tense bout against Alara Atmaca of Türkiye. The match concluded with a narrow score of 15:13 in favor of the Turkish athlete.

Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC

Bronze

In women's wrestling, Zeinep Bayanova took the bronze medal for Kazakhstan. Competing in the 53 kg division, Bayanova defeated Vatansulton Shakarshoeva of Tajikistan with a dominant score of 14:3 in the match for third place.

