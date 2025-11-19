Kazakhstan achieves historic breakthrough in UEFA Euro U19 Championships Qualifiers

This milestone follows a strong showing in the first qualifying round in Group 1.

In the opening match, the Kazakhstani juniors defeated Ireland 1-0, then narrowly lost to the hosts, the Netherlands. In the final game, a 1-1 draw with Cyprus was enough for Kazakhstan to secure second place in the group and advance to the elite round. Notably, 18-year-old Kairat forward Mansur Birkurmanov scored against Cyprus, while Kairat goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza stood strong in goal.

Until now, Kazakhstan’s junior teams had never advanced beyond the first stage of the UEFA European Under-19 Championships Qualifiers.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan’s U-17 national football team has pulled off a major upset by topping their group in the preliminary round of the UEFA European Under-17 Championships 2026.