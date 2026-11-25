Over 840 college students from 20 regions are to compete across 44 competencies.

The championship runs at the EXPO exhibition center from November 25 to 30, with main competition days on November 26–28. Around 1,000 experts will assess the participants' work.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

Kazakhstan joined the international WorldSkills movement in 2014 and has hosted national championships since 2015, according to Galiya Dauletova, President of Talap NJSC.

"These are primarily skilled trades in high demand on the labor market. We are integrating WorldSkills standards into the educational process, focusing on modern requirements for professional training," she noted.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

The competition covers six sectors: information technology, engineering and manufacturing, construction, transport, services, and creative industries.

A key feature of this year's event is the use of artificial intelligence in selected tasks, particularly in unmanned technologies, graphic design, and interactive design.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

Dauletova added that Kazakh contestants have already delivered strong results in emerging categories at the international WorldSkills competition in Shanghai.

"We won a bronze medal in unmanned technologies. Our team also stood out in industrial and graphic design. The Shanghai competition was the international debut for these skill categories," she said.

Organizers will name winners in each skill category and award a cup to the top-performing region. National champions will earn the chance to represent Kazakhstan at the next international WorldSkills competition in Germany, where the country plans to compete in 12 categories.

In September, Kazakhstan ranked 55th in the AI-Human Skills Synergy Index.