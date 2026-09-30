Kazakhstan ranked 55th in AI-Human Skills Synergy Index

The new index assesses how actively learners are developing artificial intelligence skills alongside the key human competencies needed to apply them effectively, including critical thinking, leadership, communication, and complex problem-solving.

It considers the pace at which online learners develop skills and the country-level conditions needed to apply them.

According to Coursera's methodology, the assessment is based on indicators of skill acquisition, the breadth of competencies studied, and the combination of AI and human skills, as well as data from the Oxford Insights Government AI Readiness Index. The latter assesses states' ability to use the potential of artificial intelligence, taking into account government policy, infrastructure, human capital, AI sector development, and other factors.

"When Kazakhstan launched AI-SANA, our national AI training program, we knew that providing access to digital courses was only the first step. To drive real systemic change, we built a robust partnership model with 100 participating universities, supporting integration of courses into curriculum, very closely monitoring progress, and updating curriculum with the freshest AI content. We’ve also accelerated pedagogical upskilling, empowering 1,200+ educators to use innovative online instructional methods and create 35 high-quality custom courses that effectively prepare our students for an AI-driven workforce," said Kazakhstan's Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek.

Kazakhstan's result reflects sustained interest among active digital learners not only in technical AI competencies but also in the skills needed to apply them in practice. This takes on particular significance as AI becomes part of the educational process, professional activity, and everyday work tasks.

At the same time, the AI-Human Skills Synergy Index indicators should be considered in light of its methodology. Coursera data reflects the educational activity of platform users and is not a direct measure of the skill level of an entire country's population. Kazakhstan's result is therefore an international indicator of the pace of AI and human skills development among digital learning participants, and an additional reference point for assessing global trends in competency development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan had been placed 38th in the Global Competitiveness Ranking.