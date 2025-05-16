WorldSkills-2025 kicks off in Kazakh capital

It draws the participation of 300 contestants, some 250 experts and over 4,000 guests.

WorldSkills is an international movement bringing together over 80 countries. Its main goal is to raise the profile of trade jobs and develop skills excellence in youth. Kazakhstan joined the global community in 2014. The first city championship bringing just six students was held in 2015.

In 2025, it brings together 300 participants to compete in 49 competencies in Astana.

The championships are to be held between May 16 and 30. Those present are set to compete in prototyping, welding, graphic design, mobile robotics, mobilography and internet marketing.

Besides, special contests such as Abilympics for students with disabilities, DeafSkills for students with hearing impairments, and JasSkills for pupils will be held as part of the WorldSkills.

The winners of the regional stage will participate in the national championships slated for this autumn.

To note, the WorldSkills Shygys 2025 regional championship held in E Kazakhstan.