WorldSkills Shygys 2025 regional championship held in E Kazakhstan

The large-scale event is a key event of the Year of Vocational Professions declared by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Contestants competed in 28 competencies ranging from mechatronics and welding technologies to graphic design and web development.

Photo credit: regional information center

The goal of the championships is to raise the prestige of vocational professions and modernise the system of technical and vocational education. The winners will represent East Kazakhstan at the republican WorldSkills Kazakhstan 2025 in Astana.

The closing ceremony took place in Ust-Kamenogorsk. Governor Nurymbet Saktaganov took part in the solemn ceremony.

Photo credit: regional information center

The city higher polytechnic college of Ust-Kamenogorsk won gold, the Ridder college took silver and the city technological college of Ust-Kamenogorsk rounded out the top three.

WorldSkills Shygys 2025 is not just a competition but a real platform to exchange best practices, introduce new educational standards and promote trade jobs as an important part of the country’s sustainable development.