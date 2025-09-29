World’s highest bridge opens in China at 625 meters

According to state media, the Huajiang Canyon Bridge, completed after more than three years of construction, surpasses San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge by nearly nine times in height. With a total length of 2,890 meters, it has also set a record as the world’s longest-span steel truss suspension bridge built in a mountainous region.

“The opening of the Huajiang Canyon Bridge reduces travel time across the gorge from two hours to just two minutes,” said Zhang Yin, head of the provincial transport department, at a press conference.

He noted that the project not only represents a milestone in connectivity, but also in engineering. “Several technological breakthroughs were achieved in the fields of wind resistance and high-altitude construction,” Zhang added. Officials emphasized that the bridge will play a key role in boosting regional integration. “Its opening will significantly improve transport conditions in the region and give new impetus to its economic and social development,” Zhang said.

China has invested heavily in infrastructure in recent decades to sustain rapid economic growth and urbanization. Guizhou, a landlocked and mountainous province, has emerged as a showcase of this policy. Thousands of bridges span its deep valleys, including nearly half of the world’s 100 tallest bridges.

The previous record-holder, also located in Guizhou, was the Beipanjiang Bridge at 565 meters. With the Huajiang Canyon Bridge now surpassing it, the province is home to the two highest bridges in the world.

Earlier, it was reported that China officially inaugurated the world’s longest cable-stayed bridge in Jiangsu Province, linking the cities of Changzhou and Taizhou in eastern China.