World’s first 10G broadband network launched in China

This innovation greatly expands the potential of fixed broadband infrastructure. The service boosts individual user bandwidth from gigabit levels to 10G by modernizing the optical access network infrastructure.

In the pilot phase, customers have started testing the network by simultaneously using smart home systems, streaming 8K video, and playing cloud-based games without experiencing any performance issues.

Photo: Tech.hifihype.com

In contrast to mobile 5G, 10G refers to the speed at which data is transmitted over fixed optical lines (10 gigabits per second). To give an example, a 20 GB 4K movie download typically takes 7 to 10 minutes on a 1 Gbps link, but on the new 10G broadband network, the same 4K movie may be downloaded in less than 20 seconds.

It is anticipated that the network will soon be extended to 168 locations around China.

