China successfully launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

The satellite was launched at 12:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

Test satellites for satellite internet technology are primarily used to conduct technical verification and experiments, including mobile-to-satellite broadband connections and the integration of space-ground networks.

The launch marks the 567th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

As reported previously, the UAE is set to launch its first Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite.