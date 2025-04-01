China successfully launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
19:43, 1 April 2025
China successfully sent a test satellite for satellite internet technology into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in the country's northwest, on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
The satellite was launched at 12:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.
Test satellites for satellite internet technology are primarily used to conduct technical verification and experiments, including mobile-to-satellite broadband connections and the integration of space-ground networks.
The launch marks the 567th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.
As reported previously, the UAE is set to launch its first Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite.