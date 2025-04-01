EN
    China successfully launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

    19:43, 1 April 2025

    China successfully sent a test satellite for satellite internet technology into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in the country's northwest, on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The satellite was launched at 12:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

    Test satellites for satellite internet technology are primarily used to conduct technical verification and experiments, including mobile-to-satellite broadband connections and the integration of space-ground networks.

    The launch marks the 567th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

    As reported previously, the UAE is set to launch its first Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite.

    China Space Satellites World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
