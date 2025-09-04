World’s best chess players gather in Samarkand 

At the fourth edition of this tournament, held in Samarkand, 172 of the world’s strongest chess players (116 men and 56 women) from 39 countries will compete. The total prize fund of the competition amounts to 855,000 US dollars.

The tournament is organized with the support of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Youth Affairs Agency, and the Chess Federation of Uzbekistan.

Before the start of the tournament, a press conference was held with the participation of organizers and renowned chess players. Among the participants were FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, Minister of Sports of Uzbekistan Adham Ikramov, First Deputy Chairman of the Chess Federation of Uzbekistan and Director of the Youth Affairs Agency Alisher Sadullayev, reigning World Chess Champion, Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju, as well as two-time World Youth Champion, International Master, and our compatriot Afruza Khamdamova. The participants answered questions from the media.

The Grand Swiss also serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 World Championship. According to the regulations, the top two players in both the men’s and women’s tournaments will earn spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament, which will determine the challengers for the world champion title.

