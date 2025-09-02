11-year-old Kazakh chess player takes 1st place at Fujairah chess festival

Zhауynbai scored 8 out of 9 points and secured first place among 250 participants in the Youth-Open tournament for players rated under 2200. Earlier this year, Zhауynbai took silver in the under-11 category at the Abu Dhabi Chess Festival.

Kazakhstani juniors also took part in the Masters and Superstars tournaments, held separately from the Youth-Open event. In the Masters, 14 players from Kazakhstan competed, with Aldiyar Zhауynbai and Danis Kuandyquly both achieving international master norms, while in the Superstars section the top prizes went to Pranav Venkatesh of India, Brandon Jacobson of the U.S., and Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara of Mexico.

“The successes of Kazakhstani juniors in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah are preparing them for the autumn tournaments. Ahead are the U8–U12 Cadet World Championships in Almaty, the U14–U18 Youth Championships in Albania, the Asian School Championships in Mongolia and the U9–U17 Rapid and Blitz World Championships in Türkiye. Alimzhan and his compatriots are determined to show a high result,” Kazchess shared.

Earlier, another Kazakhstan’s team claimed bronze at the World Youth Chess Olympiad in Colombia.