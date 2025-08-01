World Traditional Culture and Music Festival kicks off at Issyk-Kul

The Rukh Ordo cultural and ethnographic complex draws the participation of musicians, scientists, researchers and experts from 37 countries representing unique music and cultural traditions of their nations.

Those attending will show the richness of the world's cultural heritage and contribute to the global cultural dialogue.

The festival will be held with the support of the President of Kyrgyzstan every two years to boost cultural tourism and promote Kyrgyzstan in the international arena.

Concerts and multiple master classes will take place as part of the festival, involving performers of traditional music and dances.

One of the highlights of the festival is the traditional music contest with a total prize fund of up to 3 million soms.

Recall that world star Dimash arrived in Kyrgyzstan to headline Meikin Asia festival.