World tour of Uzbekistan’s legendary Yalla ensemble to begin in Kazakhstan
The new world tour of Uzbekistan’s legendary Yalla ensemble will kick off in Kazakhstan, announced the group’s artistic director and People’s Artist of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and five other CIS countries, Farrukh Zokirov, in an exclusive interview with the Jibek Joly TV.
According to him, Kazakhstan occupies a special place in the creative journey of the ensemble. Yalla’s first major tour was held in Almaty, and the ensemble has since maintained close ties with Kazakh audiences.
“We have always felt a special warmth from the people of Kazakhstan. We are united by rich folk traditions and shared spiritual values. We are neighbors and brothers,” Zokirov emphasized.
The musician will also participate in the upcoming meeting between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Tashkent t.
Next year, the Yalla ensemble will celebrate its 55th anniversary. The jubilee tour will begin in Kazakhstan, with concerts scheduled in Almaty, Astana, Karaganda and Shymkent.
Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported the capital of Uzbekistan hosted the First Meeting of the Ministers of Culture of Central Asian States and Azerbaijan. The Kazakh side proposed to launch a common creative products marketplace in Central Asia.