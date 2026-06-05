World-renowned French actress Audrey Tautou to attend Bishkek Film Festival

The opening ceremony will be held at the Turdakun Usubaliev Square.

The official opening will kick off at 7:00 pm, followed by a special surprise for residents and guests.

The Festival Program includes International Competition, Central Asian Competition and National Program Kyrgyz Box

Films from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, and Montenegro will be premiered as part of the festival.

Non-competition events feature Student short films (open-air), retrospective of actor Dogdurbek Kydyraliev, the Mongolian Film Week, and the Industry program: CAF Pitch, Bars in Progress, panel discussions, and screenwriting workshops.

To note, French actress Audrey Tautou will meet audiences on June 8 at 3:30 pm at Broadway Cinema.

The 4th Bishkek International Film Festival will become an important platform for developing international cultural dialogue, supporting auteur cinema, and promoting Central Asian cinema on the global stage.

Noteworthy, applications are now open for the First International Astana AI Film Festival (AAIFF 2026) in Kazakhstan. The festival will host an international competition for short films created entirely using AI technology, offering a $1 million prize fund – one of the largest among global AI festivals.