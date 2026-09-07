World Nomad Games have no official medal table

“The World Nomad Games are, first and foremost, an international platform aimed at preserving, developing, and promoting ethnosports and traditional sports, while strengthening cultural ties and friendship among peoples,” the agency said in a statement.

According to the agency, the concept of the Games is centered not on competition between countries for positions in an overall ranking, but on bringing nations together through their shared historical and cultural heritage and promoting the development of the global ethnosports movement.

Athletes’ results and achievements are therefore recorded individually within each sport rather than being combined into an overall medal table.

Earlier, Kazakhstan finished first in the overall medal standings at the 6th World Nomad Games, claiming 74 medals, including 32 gold, 20 silver, and 22 bronze.