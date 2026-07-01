World Nomad Games 2026: Issyk-Kul to host Nomad Tribe Festival

The festival will be held as part of the global ethnocultural project Nomad World: Connection of Seasons.

It will feature competitions in storytelling, instrumental art, and vocal-instrumental performance.

Eight thematic zones will be built across the complex, including a pier shaped like a komuz and national yurts.

The daily programs from 10:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. will include concerts, creative meetings, master classes, exhibitions, and cultural exchanges.

Besides, the Chingiz Aitmatov Museum will host meetings with international scholars.

The outdoor theater stage and a podcast studio in a yurt will record visitors’ voices for the museum archive.

An exhibition of traditional musical instruments of nomadic peoples, artisan showcases, an ethno-bazaar, and food zones, all designed in a unified ethnic style, will be held as part of the event.

The festival's main venue is a covered amphitheater with a 24m × 10m stage for competitive performances.

In total, 185 cultural events will be held at Rukh-Ordo, making it one of the largest cultural hubs of the Games.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan unveiled the official video for the 2026 World Nomad Games, its largest and most celebrated cultural project, now recognized as a global brand.