2026 World Nomad Games official promo video released

Scheduled for August 31 to September 6 this year, the Games will once again highlight the unity of nomadic traditions and the spirit of unique sporting competitions.

The video showcases the scale of the event and the warmth of Kyrgyz hospitality, resonating deeply with citizens and emphasizing the Games’ role in preserving nomadic heritage.

Kabar News Agency, founded in 1937 and publishing in six languages, has been appointed as the official international information partner for the 6th World Nomad Games in 2026. Kabar will provide multilingual coverage and global outreach, reinforcing Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to promoting ethnocultural traditions worldwide.

Earlier, it was reported that over 90 countries will gather in Kyrgyzstan for the 2026 World Nomad Games.

It was also reported that snow leopard had been chosen an official symbol of the 2026 World Nomad Games.