World Nomad Games 2026: Hundreds of volunteers ready to welcome the world

The event, organized by the culture ministry jointly with the volunteer headquarters, took place on August 3 as part of preparations for the Games. More than 600 volunteers participated.

First Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov addressed the participants. He emphasized that volunteers play a key role in the successful holding of the 6th World Nomad Games, as they will represent the country to official delegations and foreign guests.

The teambuilding program included competitions in national sports, intellectual games, practical exercises, and team assignments. Volunteers tried their hand at setting up a yurt, Kyrgyz wrestling, arm wrestling, archery, tug-of-war, stick pulling, and toguz korgoole (national game).

In addition, representatives of the Red Crescent Society of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted a practical first aid course for participants, and UNICEF organized interactive team training sessions.

During the event, volunteers also received safety training and, under the guidance of specialists, completed practical tasks at thematic sites.

The ministry noted that volunteer training in various functional areas is ongoing. During the 6th World Nomad Games, they will greet official delegations and foreign guests, provide information support, assist with logistics, and support sporting and cultural events.

Earlier, it was reported that the 6th World Nomad Games are expected to bring together 3,000 athletes from over 100 countries.