World No.10 Bublik rolls into second round in Dubai

Bublik, seeded second at the ATP 500 tennis event in Dubai, defeated Jan-Lennard Struff, ranked 77th in the world, 6-3, 6-4, in the opening match. The Kazakhstani fired down 12 aces, made two double faults, while winning 67% of his first-serve points, as well as converting three out of his three break points.

Bublik is set to take on next the winner of the match between Otto Virtanen of Finland and Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

Another Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko, ranked 87th by the ATP, fell to world No.16 Karen Khachanov.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's four tennis players are placed among the world’s Top-10 in historic first.