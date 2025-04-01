World leaders send Eid al-Fitr greetings to President Tokayev

In his letter, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted the special importance of Eid al-Fitr for the entire Muslim world. The Uzbek President also hailed the results of the informal meeting with the Kazakh leader in Almaty, expressing the confidence that the meeting will further enhance the nations’ relations built on friendship, good-neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov noted that Eid al-Fitr is set to bring all Muslims joy, peace and harmony, while Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon expressed confidence that the values of Eid al-Fitr are to foster friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also offered their best wishes.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he is confident that Eid al-Fitr is to bring peace and wellbeing to the entire humankind and that solidarity and unity of fraternal nations will continue getting stronger.

President Tokayev also received Eid al-Fitr greetings from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Prime Minister, ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King of Jordan Abdullah II, Kuwaiti Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and others.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif had exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings during a phone talk.