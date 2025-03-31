President Tokayev, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif exchange Eid greetings
18:00, 31 March 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings during a phone talk on Monday evening, Akorda reports.
The presidents discussed prospects for further promotion of bilateral cooperation.
The need was highlighted to unlock great potential in economic, transport-logistics and investment cooperation.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar had held a press briefing following the talks in Astana, as the latter is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.