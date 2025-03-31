EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President Tokayev, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif exchange Eid greetings

    18:00, 31 March 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings during a phone talk on Monday evening, Akorda reports.

    President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The presidents discussed prospects for further promotion of bilateral cooperation.

    The need was highlighted to unlock great potential in economic, transport-logistics and investment cooperation.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar had held a press briefing following the talks in Astana, as the latter is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Pakistan Holidays Kazakhstan-Pakistan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All