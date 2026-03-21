World leaders congratulate President Tokayev and all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz

In his message, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the high level of cooperation between the two countries.

“Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are characterized by a comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations. I am confident that these relations will continue to develop fruitfully for the benefit of our friendly peoples and in the interests of strengthening security and stability in the Eurasian region,” the telegram reads.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated the Head of State and all Kazakhstani citizens on the holiday of Nauryz, wishing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev splendid health and success in his work.

“Last year, I met with you twice, and we reached significant agreements on the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, which has propelled the China-Kazakhstan comprehensive strategic partnership into a new phase of accelerated development. I am ready to join forces with you to deepen mutual political trust, strengthen comprehensive cooperation, and advance the building of the China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future toward further deepening and practical implementation,” wrote the Chinese leader.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev believes that this ancient holiday serves to strengthen relations between the two countries and rightfully holds a special place in the hearts of the Uzbek and Kazakh peoples.

“I am convinced that thanks to the intensification of our highest-level dialogue and joint efforts, the strategic partnership and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, based on mutual respect and support, will continue to steadily reach a qualitatively new level,” the telegram states.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev success in his state duties and peace and development to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.

“May this spring holiday, which embodies the greatness of our culture and embodies the best traditions, continue to strengthen the friendship between our peoples and bring prosperity,” the telegram noted.

President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan also sent his warm wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.

“I am confident that Tajik-Kazakh relations of friendship, strategic partnership, and allied cooperation, in the spirit of the finest traditions of this ancient holiday, will continue to develop and strengthen, further enriched with new practical content for the benefit of our peoples,” wrote the Head of State of Tajikistan.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended his best wishes on the occasion of Nauryz.

“This radiant holiday, recognized as an integral part of the rich cultural heritage of all humanity and embodying lofty humanistic ideals, holds special significance in strengthening friendship and unity among nations. May this wonderful holiday be marked by happiness, joy, and new successes for you and the people of your country,” noted Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received congratulations from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday.