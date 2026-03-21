Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday

"I congratulate everyone on the great holiday of Nauryz Meiramy.

Nauryz is a time of spiritual purification and renewal. The concept of purity carries a comprehensive meaning. Most importantly, it signifies purity of thought, consciousness, and intention.

Two years ago, we launched the nationwide initiative 'Taza Qazaqstan' (Clean Kazakhstan). This large-scale project has received widespread public support, particularly among our youth. The mindfulness and purity of purpose of our citizens are confirmed by their real actions. Such traits as precision, punctuality, and self-discipline are becoming defining qualities of our nation.

In essence, the 'Taza Qazaqstan' initiative is not merely another one-time campaign or public advocacy, but a bedrock ideology of our state. Therefore, this noble mission must become a permanent endeavor, an integral part of our national identity.

On the holiday of Nauryz, it is especially important to broadly clarify the philosophy of Purity.

I believe that at this historic moment, when nature wakes and the country undergoes renewal, every wish gains special power. Therefore, above all, may peace and prosperity reign upon our land.

May our sacred Motherland – the Republic of Kazakhstan stand forever!

May the supremacy of our Constitution remain inviolable!

May our flag fly high!

Ūlys oñ bolsyn, aq mol bolsyn! (May the nation prosper and abundance prevail!)," the President stated in his congratulatory message.