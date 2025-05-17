World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on birthday

President Tokayev received birthday congratulations from President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, President of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, CIS General Secretary Sergey Lebedev, Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus' Kirill and others.

Extending their best wishes were prominent political and public figures, intelligentsia representatives and citizens of the country.

The Akorda press service said that congratulations continue to flow in on the occasion of the Kazakh leader’s 72nd birthday.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had held phone talks with leaders of a number of countries.