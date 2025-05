Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held phone talks with leaders of number of countries

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The world leaders extended their birthday greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, wishing him further success in his responsible state activity for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.

As reported previously, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, spoke on the phone to discuss bilateral cooperation on Saturday