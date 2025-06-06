World leaders congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Eid al-Adha

In his telegram, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his best wishes to the President and the people of Kazakhstan.

“With a great satisfaction I would like to note that in recent years, thanks to our firm political will, we have brought the centuries-old close friendship and good-neighborly relations between our peoples to a brand new level - the level of alliance," the telegram reads.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov notes that Qurban Ait is a special holiday that brings people together and comprehensively reflects such noble qualities as mercy, humility, tolerance and charity.

“I am deeply convinced that this day will bring peace, blessings and prosperity to our fraternal nations, and the Kyrgyz-Kazakh strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to develop actively," the telegram reads.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon also extended his best wishes to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“I am confident that the high spiritual ideals of this holiday - humanism, tolerance, beneficence, charity and mutual support - will continue to serve as a solid basis for further strengthening of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries and peoples," the Tajik leader says in his telegram.

In his letter, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhammedov wished the Kazakh President health and happiness, and further progress and prosperity to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev received Qurban Ait congratulations from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, King of Jordan Abdullah II, Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, UAE Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and others.

On June 6, Muslims across Kazakhstan celebrate the first day of Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha), one of the most significant religious holidays. Ait-namaz prayers were held in mosques throughout the country in the morning,