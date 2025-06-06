Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Adha with nationwide mosque prayers
On June 6, Muslims across Kazakhstan are celebrating the first day of Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha), one of the most significant religious holidays. Ait-namaz prayers were held in mosques throughout the country in the morning, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The holiday prayer was led by the Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims, Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly, at the Astana Grand Mosque.
“Allah the Almighty has made certain days and nights more sacred than others, so that His servants may increase their good deeds and earn greater rewards. One of these special times is the period of Qurban Ait - a moment when Muslims are encouraged to seek their Creator’s forgiveness and devote themselves wholeheartedly to righteous actions. In the Islamic calendar, this falls during the month of Dhul-Hijjah,” he said in his khutbah.
This year, Qurban Ait will be celebrated on June 6 - 8. The holiday represents the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, and supporting those in need.
According to Islamic tradition, every Muslim, who can afford it, sacrifices an animal, dividing the meat into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and neighbors, and one for those in need.
For the ritual, sheep between one and a half years old are usually selected. The animals must be healthy, with no defects in their teeth, eyes, ears, hooves, or horns.
On the eve of the holiday, Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly visited several livestock markets in Astana and urged sellers not to overprice sacrificial animals. According to Kazinform, livestock prices in several Kazakh cities have risen by 20 - 50% compared to winter.
As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on Qurban Ait holiday.