Historic triumph: Abiba Abuzhakynova becomes world’s No. 1 judoka

Abuzhakynova currently holds 5,021 points. Russia’s Sabina Giliazova is in second place with 4,738 points, while Italy’s Assunta Scutto ranks third with 4,727 points.

Three other Kazakh athletes have also made it into the world’s top 15: Gusman Kyrgyzbayev ranks 12th in the under 66 kg category, Yeldos Smetov is 15th in the under 60 kg division, and Abylaikhan Zhubanazar holds 15th place in the under 81 kg category.

Notably, before Abuzhakynova, only two Kazakh judokas — Yeldos Smetov and Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg — had ever topped the IJF world rankings.

As reported earlier, Kazakh judokas have wrapped up the World Judo Cadets Championships with five medals.