EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Historic triumph: Abiba Abuzhakynova becomes world’s No. 1 judoka

    17:00, 20 September 2025

    Kazakh judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova has risen to the top of the world rankings in the under 48-kilogram weight category, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Historic triumph: Abiba Abuzhakynova becomes world’s No. 1 judoka
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Abuzhakynova currently holds 5,021 points. Russia’s Sabina Giliazova is in second place with 4,738 points, while Italy’s Assunta Scutto ranks third with 4,727 points.

    Three other Kazakh athletes have also made it into the world’s top 15: Gusman Kyrgyzbayev ranks 12th in the under 66 kg category, Yeldos Smetov is 15th in the under 60 kg division, and Abylaikhan Zhubanazar holds 15th place in the under 81 kg category.

    Notably, before Abuzhakynova, only two Kazakh judokas — Yeldos Smetov and Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg — had ever topped the IJF world rankings.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh judokas have wrapped up the World Judo Cadets Championships with five medals.

    Judo Kazakhstan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All