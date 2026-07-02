World has entered new era of technological transformation — President
The 38th plenary meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council under the President of Kazakhstan is underway in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Addressing the session, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the world has entered a new era of technological transformation. In his view, artificial intelligence is becoming one of the key drivers of global development.
"The integration of AI technologies into state investment policy has been recognized as a critically important priority. It eliminates routine processes and creates a 'smart filter,' enabling investors to get services faster, more accurately, and more efficiently.
According to UNCTAD forecasts, by 2033, the global AI economy will reach approximately $5 trillion. Thus, in just a decade, this figure will increase nearly 25-fold, clearly demonstrating AI's growing role in the global economy. Kazakhstan intends to move in this direction actively.
In last year's State-of-the-Nation Address, I set a specific goal to transform Kazakhstan into a fully digital state. To ensure systematic implementation, 2026 has been declared the Year of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. Shaping the contours of the future, we prioritize the digital security of our citizens. The new version of Kazakhstan's Constitution reliably guarantees everyone's right to personal data protection. To strengthen the institutional framework, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development has been established. In addition, the Artificial Intelligence Development Council has been launched," the President noted.
Kasym-Jomart Tokayev informed council members that accelerated work is underway to build a modern digital infrastructure.
In particular, Kazakhstan has become the first country in Central Asia to successfully commission two supercomputers built using cutting-edge technologies.
"These investments are guaranteed by a modern legal framework that meets the demands of the digital era. The recently adopted Digital Code, the Law on Artificial Intelligence, and the Digital Qazaqstan strategy form a clear roadmap for the country's technological development. They also create favorable conditions for innovation, investment attraction, and expansion of international cooperation. Furthermore, we intend to create Data Center Valley — one of the key elements of Kazakhstan's digital economy. This flagship project is designed to become a powerful hub attracting global capital and leading technology companies. Industry leaders such as Amazon, G42, and others have begun exploring opportunities to participate in this ecosystem," the Head of State said.
As reported earlier, President Kassym Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to sustainable development.