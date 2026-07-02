World has entered new era of technological transformation — President

"The integration of AI technologies into state investment policy has been recognized as a critically important priority. It eliminates routine processes and creates a 'smart filter,' enabling investors to get services faster, more accurately, and more efficiently.

According to UNCTAD forecasts, by 2033, the global AI economy will reach approximately $5 trillion. Thus, in just a decade, this figure will increase nearly 25-fold, clearly demonstrating AI's growing role in the global economy. Kazakhstan intends to move in this direction actively.

In last year's State-of-the-Nation Address, I set a specific goal to transform Kazakhstan into a fully digital state. To ensure systematic implementation, 2026 has been declared the Year of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. Shaping the contours of the future, we prioritize the digital security of our citizens. The new version of Kazakhstan's Constitution reliably guarantees everyone's right to personal data protection. To strengthen the institutional framework, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development has been established. In addition, the Artificial Intelligence Development Council has been launched," the President noted.