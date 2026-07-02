Tokayev says Kazakhstan to maintain leadership in Central Asia in attracting investment

President Tokayev said Kazakhstan's top priority is to adapt promptly to changing economic and political conditions.

Despite unfavorable external conditions, Kazakhstan's economy grew by 6.5 percent last year. The country's gross domestic product exceeded 300 billion US dollars. Kazakhstan intends to maintain its leadership in Central Asia in terms of attracting investment. The accumulated volume of net foreign direct investment has surpassed 150 billion US dollars, accounting for nearly 70 percent of all investment in the region, the president said.

He added that these achievements are based on Kazakhstan's political stability. Following a historic nationwide referendum, the country adopted a new Constitution, which has been recognized as the People's Constitution. According to Tokayev, the updated constitutional provisions provide the highest level of protection for investors' rights.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan has established a modern institutional environment that is attractive to international businesses. To simplify investment procedures, the government has launched the National Digital Investment Platform, which operates as a one-stop shop.

Tokayev noted that the Investment Headquarters ensures prompt decision-making and comprehensive government support for investors. In addition to institutional guarantees, Kazakhstan offers long-term business incentives, including the Altyn Visa program, which provides tax preferences and simplified migration procedures.

At the same time, we do not intend to stop here. We still have a great deal of work ahead, Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Foreign Investors' Council meeting had kicked off in Astana.