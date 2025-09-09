World Fellowship of Buddhists highlights commitment to interfaith dialogue in Astana

During the conversation, the Kazakh ambassador expressed his deep gratitude to the organization for many years of fruitful partnership, emphasizing the key role of Buddhism in strengthening peace and promoting interfaith dialogue at the global level.

Ambassador Baimukhan also presented the main provisions of the annual address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced on September 8, 2025, where special attention was paid to maintaining unity, stability and interreligious harmony in the face of modern challenges.

The parties also discussed the upcoming participation of the Buddhist delegation in the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held on September 17-18, 2025, in Astana under the motto “Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future.” This event emphasizes the exceptional importance of cooperation between representatives of various faiths to solve pressing global problems.

President of the World Fellowship of Buddhists Phallop Thaiarry, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Kazakhstan for its consistent support of initiatives aimed at strengthening mutual understanding between various religious movements and traditions.

Earlier, it was reported Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa will participate in the VIII Congress of Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions in Astana.