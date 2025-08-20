MWL Sec Gen to attend VIII Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders in Astana

This was announced at a meeting between Kazakh Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Madiyar Menilbekov, and MWL Secretary General Sheikh Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the Secretary-General’s upcoming first official visit to Kazakhstan, as well as his participation in the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Ambassador Menilbekov emphasized that this visit would contribute to expanding Kazakhstan’s close ties with the WML and further strengthening cooperation in the field of interfaith and intercivilizational dialogue.

For his part, the Secretary-General stressed the importance of further developing cooperation between the World Muslim League and the Secretariat of the Congress, noting that WML representatives would continue to participate regularly in the work of the Congress.

Earlier, OIC confirmed participation in the VIII Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders scheduled for September 17-18 in Astana.