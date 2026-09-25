World Digital Trade Expo underway in China with Kazakhstan’s participation

The five-day event, running from September 23 to 27 under the theme Embracing the AI Future at the Digital Trade Expo, has brought together more than 2,000 enterprises. More than 50,000 participants from 163 countries and regions have registered for the expo, including over 12,000 international visitors.

The exhibition features a thematic pavilion and six specialized zones dedicated to artificial intelligence, Silk Road e-commerce, intelligent transport, digital entertainment, healthcare and smart spaces, as well as an innovation integration zone.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Kazakhstan is represented at the expo by a national pavilion organized by the Ministry of Trade and Integration jointly with the national company QazTrade. The Kazakh exposition features 28 companies specializing in AI solutions, cloud technologies, data centers, and medical technologies.

“The opening of the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan at the 5th World Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou is an important step towards expanding the presence of domestic IT companies in international markets,” a representative of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration said.

Photo credit: Kazinform

According to him, the Hangzhou expo offers broad opportunities to strengthen international business ties among Kazakh companies and establish direct cooperation with potential clients.

“This work is being carried out as part of the task set by the Head of State to boost IT services exports. The ministry is consistently creating conditions for domestic companies to enter foreign markets, and the National Pavilion in Hangzhou is a practical part of this effort. We expect that negotiations initiated at the expo will lead to joint projects and export contracts,” he added.

Photo credit: Kazinform

A B2B session was held on the first day of the pavilion’s operation, during which Kazakh companies presented their solutions and held talks with potential partners.

“Such meetings provide an opportunity to discuss specific applications of Kazakhstani solutions and lay the groundwork for further cooperation. Developing this dialogue with China, an important trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan, is of particular importance to us,” the ministry representative said.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Hangzhou is China’s largest e-commerce hub. The city is home to major Chinese technology companies, including Alibaba Group, DeepSeek, Unitree Robotics, Hikvision, Dahua Technology, and many others.