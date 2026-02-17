World Day of Turkic Languages celebrated in Kuala Lumpur

The decision was taken at the 43rd General Conference of UNESCO held in November 2025 in Samarkand. The date of 15 December is linked to a historic milestone - the decipherment of the Orkhon inscriptions, which revealed to the world the ancient written tradition of the Turkic peoples.

The event was attended by the Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan to Malaysia, as well as diplomats, members of the academic community and representatives of the public.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In his remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, Bulat Sugurbayev, noted that the adoption of the resolution represents a logical and important step toward strengthening cultural dialogue and solidarity among Turkic peoples, taking into account their shared history and cultural heritage. Kazakhstan consistently supports the development of the Kazakh language as an integral part of the Turkic language family and as an important tool of international communication.

Ambassador of Türkiye to Malaysia, Emir Salim Yuksel, noted that the establishment of the World Day of Turkic Languages opens a new chapter in cultural cooperation among Turkic states.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The cultural programme featured a dombra performance by students from Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the ambassadors of the Turkic-speaking states agreed to hold such events in Malaysia on a regular basis and to jointly celebrate the first anniversary of the World Day of Turkic Languages on 15 December this year in Kuala Lumpur.

