New cultural and educational center in Islamabad to offer Kazakh language courses

As part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Islamabad, a ceremonial opening was held for the cultural and educational centers named after Al-Farabi, Kanysh Satbayev, and Khoja Akhmed Yassawi, as well as the Dostyq sports center.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Al-Farabi Center was opened within the framework of cooperation between the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Quaid-i-Azam University, fitted with educational and methodological materials, scientific literature, as well as modern computer equipment and furniture. The center is expected to run Kazakh language courses.

The Kanysh Satbayev Center will operate within the framework of agreements between the Satpayev Kazakh National Research Technical University (Satbayev University) and and Pakistan’s National University of Sciences and Technology. Its aim is to develop bilateral cooperation in the fields of science, education, and technology.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Khoja Akhmed Yassawi Center is being established under an agreement between the Khoja Akhmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University and the International Islamic University Islamabad.

Photo credit: Akorda

At the Dostyq Sports Center, it is planned to establish Pakistani federations for togyzkumalak and Qazaq kuresi, open branches of Kazakhstan’s chess and mixed martial arts academies Qazaq Batyry, as well as the development of cooperation between the two countries’ grappling and boxing federations. In addition, joint training camps are planned to train Pakistani coaches and athletes.

