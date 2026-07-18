World Cup trophy to travel in Louis Vuitton trunk to stadium

The fashion house has designed official trophy trunks for the FIFA World Cup since 2010, including tournaments in South Africa, Brazil, Russia, and Qatar.

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said, “Louis Vuitton brings a unique blend of heritage, craftsmanship and prestige to the FIFA World Cup.”

Crafted by Louis Vuitton artisans in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, the official trunk is covered in the brand’s signature monogram canvas, with a hand-painted golden “V” symbolizing "victory” and “Vuitton,” leather trim, gold-plated brass hardware, and a light beige leather interior with the Louis Vuitton-FIFA partnership logo.

As an Official Branded Licensee of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the French fashion house also introduced a limited-edition collection of three trunks inspired by the trophy case, each featuring the brand’s monogram canvas, a hand-painted FIFA World Cup logo, and the golden “V”.

“For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport’s power to inspire and bring people together,” Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said.

Louis Vuitton to present bespoke trophy trunk at @FIFAWorldCup final!



Louis Vuitton has been named Official Supplier and Branded Licensee of the FIFA World Cup 2026, presenting the official bespoke trophy trunk designed to transport and showcase the most iconic trophy in sports: — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 14, 2026

Louis Vuitton designs its collection of bespoke trunks crafted for the world’s most prestigious sporting trophies, including the FIFA World Cup, Ballon d'Or, Formula 1, Australian Open, Davis Cup, Roland Garros' Suzanne Lenglen Cup and Musketeers' Cup, 37th America’s Cup Barcelona, Rugby World Cup, NBA’s Larry O’Brien, and League of Legends’ Summoner’s Cup.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony would be held on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium, ahead of the final match between Argentina and Spain.