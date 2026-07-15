FIFA brings Hollywood and music icons to World Cup 2026 final

The closing ceremony will honor the memorable journey of 48 teams that competed across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, with the tournament spanning 16 host cities.

The star-studded show will feature performances from Nicole Scherzinger, Laura Pausini, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed, along with a special appearance by Tom Cruise. Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson will perform the U.S. national anthem ahead of the World Cup final.

Produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the ceremony will celebrate the tournament’s passion and global spirit, which set records as the largest FIFA World Cup in history.

According to FIFA, additional performers and special guests will be announced in the days ahead.

Opening the Final with a star-studded list of performers 🤩#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2026

“The closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” said FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi.

The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time, 90 minutes before kick-off. Stadium gates will open at 11 a.m., offering fans access to exclusive activations, rewards, and additional entertainment ahead of the final match.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals would begin on July 15, with France facing Spain at 12:00 AM Astana time at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.