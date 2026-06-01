World Cup prompts later start for working hours in Jordan

Under the decision, government institutions will begin work at 10:00 am on June 17, 23, and 28 to allow Jordanians to watch the matches and support the national team during its historic participation in the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It will be jointly hosted by sixteen cities - eleven in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States, Mexico and Canada announced aligned public health travel measures for individuals arriving from African regions at the highest risk from the Ebola virus